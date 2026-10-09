@ChrisPerkinsDnD How do you distribute and manage XP? My friend and I can't find anything that's concrete — Ryhan Ureta (@XIR0SH0T) May 7, 2016

After a battle, add up the XP for all the monsters, divide the sum by the # of PCs, and give that amount to each PC. https://t.co/bqLexKvAWi — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 7, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Do you prefer xp based character progression or event/story based character progression? — Geoff Goehle (@ggoehle) May 7, 2016