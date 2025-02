How do speed multipliers stack with movement added before or after multipliers?

@Achen_The_Bachs @mikemearlsprob already asked, but how do speed multipliers stack & is xtra movement added before or after multipliers? The answer depends on the text of the game features you're using. There's no general rule. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 21, 2016

@Achen_The_BachsThnx. What about >2 multipliers tho? i.e.Feline agility+haste+boots of speed=30x2x2x2=240, 30(2+2+2)=180, or 30+30+30+30=120? i believe you apply only one multiplier, but could be wrong on that #WOTCstaff — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) December 20, 2016