Maybe a dumb #dnd question, but I am a dumb DM.

How do I get the players to form bonds between their characters? Is this a chemistry that happens at its own pace? Or is their something I can do to catalyze connections? There's always story elements that can tie characters together. Maybe they came from the same place or start having the same dreams. Tie their history together by letting them know individually between sessions parts of their backstories. But mostly it just happens naturally.

— WI_DnDSupport (@dndsupport) December 7, 2020