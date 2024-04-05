How do Forgotten Realms banks protect against teleport or scrying? Part 1

How do FR banks protect against teleport or scrying? Buy perm Mord Priv Sanctum?FR banks have lead-lined vaults: no teleporting in or out. There are other defenses, too, but they prefer to keep them secret. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 7, 2017

Thanks! So lead works in 5e? (Couldn't find it in books) — Kerry Jordan (@kandidkerry) August 7, 2017

The rule: Realmslore holds as canon until contradicted by more recently published canon works. So if ever 'tis said lead doesn't work… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 7, 2017

…in a canon work, then it doesn't. And means Mystra, for reasons unknown to mortals, altered the Weave (herself) so that teleport… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 7, 2017

…spells used by mortal spellcasters work differently than they did before. (Of course, many mortal spellcasters are experimenting with… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 7, 2017

…magic, all the time, altering spells and enchantments. Sometimes the gods don't like the results, or love them, and make tinkerings of… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 7, 2017

…their own. Which mortals (and we chroniclers of the Realms) may or may not discover the hard way. :} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 7, 2017

In daily operations in the Realms, moneylenders/moneychangers usually deter thoughts of swindles and robberies by making sure "everyone"… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 7, 2017

…knows they have hired mages present and vigilant. Also, many moneylending/changing operations, especially rural, are temples. Angering… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 7, 2017

…clergy is seldom prudent, and monies lost mean the community as a whole suffers (isn't there to be used for work, like wells for clean… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 7, 2017

…water and irrigation, the temple-to-temple item and message delivery service (equivalent of Post Office), and so on. So "bank robbers"… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 7, 2017

..are seldom folks who value civilization, or see a personal future need for some of its rules and services. (In the Realms as elsewhere,… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 7, 2017