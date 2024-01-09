@JeremyECrawford How do creatures with incorporeal movement pass through a Wall of Force? 5e removed the movement connection to the ethereal plane but the Wall of Force notes “nothing” gets through on either the material or ethereal planes. So do ghosts move on a third plane? — Joseph Bennett (@bosephjennett) April 18, 2020

The wall of force spell in D&D says nothing can pass through it, whether on the Material Plane or the Ethereal Plane. That means nothing can pass through it on the Material Plane or the Ethereal Plane, even if that thing has incorporeal movement. #DnD https://t.co/NZRx17gCc4 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 18, 2020

Would Dimension Door would still work though? Cause you're not moving through any plane, you're teleporting to a point, right? — RJ Nunes (@hoopyRJ) April 18, 2020

Teleportation is instantaneous in D&D, moving you from one spot to another. You don't move through the intervening space. That means a spell like dimension door is unaffected by a wall of force. #DnD https://t.co/U1RQ2FP3w0 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 18, 2020