How do bonus action spell rules go when a noncantrip is cast as a single action then a bonus action spell?
If you cast a spell of 1st-level or higher with 1 action, you can't then cast a bonus action spell. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2016
But this is not how the rules read, is there Errata to address that? The rule says you can't cast a bonus action spell and a noncantrip (a spell of 1st level or higher) in the same turn (PH, 202).
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2016