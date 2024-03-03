How difficult would it be if I want to leave the Zhentarims?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD how difficult would it be if my character wants to leave the Zhentarims? — Karla Salinas (@KrlaSal) August 18, 2016

Unless your character has wronged the Zhents in some way, it should not be a problem. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/BYZRUKDD4H — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 18, 2016