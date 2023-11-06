How darkvision interacts with creatures that exploit dim light/darkness, can it still Hide/turn invisible?

I always wonder about how darkvision interacts with creatures that exploit dim light/darkness. If a shadow demon or shadow mastiff is in (objectively) dim light, and it's within LoS of a creature with darkvision, can it still Hide/turn invisible? @JeremyECrawford @Dan_Dillon_1 — Keith Ammann (@KeithAmmann) April 24, 2020

A shadow demon in D&D can use its Shadow Stealth trait while in dim light or darkness—taking the Hide action as a bonus action—regardless of others' senses. That said, the trait doesn't guarantee success at hiding. Another creatures' perceptiveness might foil the attempt. #DnD https://t.co/aEXT3GT1NO — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 24, 2020

Hm. So Skulker states explicitly that the level of obscurity depends on the senses of the observer, but Shadow Stealth and Shadow Blend don't. So maybe for those two traits, obscurity IS an objective fact, not dependent on the observer? Yep, this is why we need clarification! — Keith Ammann (@KeithAmmann) April 24, 2020

In D&D, the wording of a player character feature, such as a feat or a class feature, has no bearing on how to interpret the wording of a monster's features. #DnD https://t.co/Zw86oDjMOo — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 24, 2020

Makes sense, but what about the shadow mastiff, which "becomes invisible"? Does that condition hold even if the dimly lit area in which it takes the Shadow Blend bonus action is brightly lit to an observer with darkvision? Or does it remain visible to that observer? — Keith Ammann (@KeithAmmann) April 24, 2020