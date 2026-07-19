How common is it that magical monsters shapeshift into human form?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD how common is it that magical monsters, like dragons, shapeshift into human form? Or does that never really happen?
— Nicholas Woodman (@Red_Finch) April 13, 2016
It's relatively rare, but it also depends on the creature. Silver dragons like assuming humanoid forms, for example. https://t.co/FjZmAONAt5
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 13, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Why don't chromatic dragons have shapeshifting when metallics do?
— Jacuzzi (@jacuzziant) April 13, 2016
Because Tiamat doesn't approve. https://t.co/oZyMf2cajx
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 13, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @jacuzziant but they polymorph? What about the black dragon in PotA?
— Paul David Hoover (@kc_halfdust) April 13, 2016
Chromatic dragons are not natural shapechangers but can learn to cast spells. https://t.co/ADj85FSpvY
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 14, 2016