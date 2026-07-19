How common is it that magical monsters shapeshift into human form?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD how common is it that magical monsters, like dragons, shapeshift into human form? Or does that never really happen? — Nicholas Woodman (@Red_Finch) April 13, 2016

It's relatively rare, but it also depends on the creature. Silver dragons like assuming humanoid forms, for example. https://t.co/FjZmAONAt5 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 13, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Why don't chromatic dragons have shapeshifting when metallics do? — Jacuzzi (@jacuzziant) April 13, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @jacuzziant but they polymorph? What about the black dragon in PotA? — Paul David Hoover (@kc_halfdust) April 13, 2016