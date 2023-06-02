@JeremyECrawford How are distances to creatures measured when playing without a grid? If there's a 4 foot gap between the edge of my space and the edge of an enemy's space, are they within 5 feet of me? — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) April 9, 2018

If you're playing without a grid, distances in the D&D rules are meant to be read in their natural English sense. For example, I'm within 5 feet of you if any part of me is within 5 feet of you. We don't mean for you to mentally project a grid onto the action. #DnD https://t.co/az07THb5S1 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 10, 2018

Without a grid what is "my space"? — Edward Downer (@e_downer) April 10, 2018