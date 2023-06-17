@JeremyECrawford Hi Master 🙂 How adventurers can evaluate the value of looted items ? Especially a concern for a skilled thief because rolling a genuine INT check is repeatedly doomed to fail… There is no 'appraise' skill or similar feature.

The value of loot is rarely hidden in D&D. If you do end up needing to appraise something, consider using an Intelligence check paired with a proficiency appropriate to the item, such as History, Arcana, Religion, or a suitable tool. #DnD https://t.co/LaKASn8BRH

