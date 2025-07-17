@JeremyECrawford Can a flying creature w/o "hover" stay in one place while airborne or does it need to keep moving each round?
— Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) July 9, 2015
A flyer that lacks the hover trait can stay aloft without moving each round. https://t.co/YvOTT4VqGV
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 21, 2015
2 thoughts on “Hover flying creature”
Really? What’s the point of the “hover” trait then? In the natural world, many flying creatures cannot hover (e.g. a crow), though a few can (e.g. a hummingbird).
A creature with hover has a harder time falling out of the sky. A creature without hover falls when prone, or their movement becomes 0 – so for instance if they are inside of a Sleet Storm spell or affect by Hold Monster, or just grappled.