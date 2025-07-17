Hover flying creature

2 thoughts on “Hover flying creature

  1. gpchem says:

    Really? What’s the point of the “hover” trait then? In the natural world, many flying creatures cannot hover (e.g. a crow), though a few can (e.g. a hummingbird).

  2. Sami says:

    A creature with hover has a harder time falling out of the sky. A creature without hover falls when prone, or their movement becomes 0 – so for instance if they are inside of a Sleet Storm spell or affect by Hold Monster, or just grappled.

