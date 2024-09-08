So my PCs want to use the swords their hobgoblin foes used but the attack bonus is +3, do I scale that back for PCs?

@fatherbarndonso my PCs want to use the swords their hobgoblin foes used but the attack bonus is +3. Do I scale that back for PCs? not sure I understand question – long swords don't come with an attack bonus
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 14, 2015
@fatherbarndonthen I misunderstood the monster manual. The +4 is hobgoblin related, not the longsword has a +4 to attack. I understand now. XD yeah, it can definitely be confusing
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 14, 2015
@mikemearls thank you for the help though. Still learning the ropes of Dming but loving it so far!
— Brandon (@fatherbarndon) March 14, 2015