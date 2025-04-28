@ChrisPerkinsDnD I saw you saying a DM should never say "hm" before a sentence. I sometimes still do that, any tips to improve myself? — Keemera (@KeemeraGamer) April 20, 2015

Hmm. Well, being aware of the problem is the 1st step to solving it. I don't recommend the electroshock collar, tho. https://t.co/BqVhvE2Mw2 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 20, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Out of curiosity, what was the rationale behind this? (not saying "hmm") — Michael Carmody (@MadCarmody) April 20, 2015