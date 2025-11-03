Hit Points lower than 0

@JeremyECrawford Q: when a PC is hit and goes below 0 HP, does he stop at 0 or is he at a negative number (for purposes of heals, etc.)? — Satan'sToast (@SatansToast) October 21, 2015

Hit points go no lower than 0 in fifth edition #DnD. https://t.co/fTvzpisCCT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 21, 2015

@SatansToast wow, thanks for the quick reply! You're welcome! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 21, 2015

At 0 hp, you die if damage = your hp maximum or higher. And damage imposes 1 death save failure (2 if a crit). #DnD https://t.co/6LnbftyFzC — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2015

@mAcChaosso if your max hp is 20, youre at 0 and get hit for 20 = instant death? That's correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2015

@JeremyECrawford aren't all hitd against a uncounsous/helpless creature crits ? — Edwin Suijkerbuijk (@Edwin_Suijkerbu) October 22, 2015

You automatically score a critical hit against an unconscious target if you hit it from within 5 ft. of it. #DnD https://t.co/1G5CJln1vY — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2015

@JeremyECrawford Aren't all melee attacks against unconscious targets crits though? Does that mean those hits auto-deal 2 failed saves? — Sean (@Lord_Sicarious) October 22, 2015

Every critical hit against a creature with 0 hp does, indeed, impose 2 failed death saves on it. #DnD https://t.co/j83p5IhAqv — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2015

@BlakeMCso any melee attack on a target at 0hp = two death saving throw fails then? (Other than reach weapons)

Correct, unless the target is somehow at 0 hp but not unconscious. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2015

@JeremyECrawford @Lord_Sicarious so it could take more than one attack to murder a helpless creature? — Trevor Holland (@imnotasnowflake) October 22, 2015

It could take more than one hit, yes. Keep in mind that monsters rarely make death saves, dying at 0 hp. #DnD https://t.co/HTh34xncvk — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2015

@JeremyECrawford @imnotasnowflake @Lord_Sicarious I know that's for simplicity but what is the lore justification for it? — Joran Dox (@NightFantomJ2) October 23, 2015