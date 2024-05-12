@AgentQrangeI’m casting Burning Hands on you, I’m hidden, you don’t know I’m there. Do you get disadvantage on that saving throw? DM's call
@AgentQrangeI’m casting Burning Hands on you, I’m hidden, you don’t know I’m there. Do you get disadvantage on that saving throw? DM's call
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 25, 2014
2 thoughts on “Hidden Burning Hands”
I’d argue that, depending what is hiding you, it’s burned away and you are spotted (because the caster was aiming around there and paying attention).
For “advantage”? DM’s call, sure.
But you could argue disadvantage as well, since you are trying to still hide.