@ChrisPerkinsDnD Hey what's up with the megaliths in Curse of Strahd? Never explained… Is there some greater meaning? — James J. Haeck (@jamesjhaeck) June 20, 2016

The megaliths are from the brain of @JeremyECrawford and are there for the DM to develop. https://t.co/tSXcBiEAVI — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 20, 2016

The megaliths are remnants of Barovia's home world and relate to the entities that formed the mists. #CurseofStrahd https://t.co/5RIhz2QUvB — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 21, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD Is this also true of the standing stones at the foot of Old Bonegrinder? Seems there were once 4 cities… — Jeffrey (@ofthemagi) June 21, 2016