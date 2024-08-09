Hex Trigger

Thanks for the reply! Another random question if you’re feeling bored! Does Magic Missile trigger Hex? If yes, how many times? does hex require an attack?
@OttawaFuryFanThanks for the reply! Another random question if you’re feeling bored! Does Magic Missile trigger Hex? If yes, how many times? does hex require an attack? No book with me
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 26, 2014
Yes, Hex requires an attack to trigger. My understanding is that MM/Fireball wouldn’t count since you don’t roll for those
@OttawaFuryFanYes, Hex requires an attack to trigger. My understanding is that MM/Fireball wouldn’t count since you don’t roll for those… correct! — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 27, 2014