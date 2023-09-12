@MLenser This seems to go against Mearls’ ruling: seems to discourage TWF hand Xbows. Intended?Here's the difference: Mike was telling people how he would run it. I was telling people how it works as printed. @mikemearls
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 22, 2015
@MLenser as printed only if we ignore ‘fluff’ of “Loaded” as you previously have said. 😛
Thanks for the reply! The feat is, without a doubt, murky. It's on my list of things to clear up in a future printing. @mikemearls
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 22, 2015
@JeremyECrawford @MLenser exactly! my “rulings” are my opinions, not canon.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 22, 2015