Help! My players constantly disrupt the game, any advice?

@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls Lately my players constantly disrupt the game, or interrupt me while DM'ing? Any advice? — King Wizard (@_Matafer) May 21, 2016

Ask for their attention & attract it with excitement. If those fail, don't DM for them. Nobody's got time for that. https://t.co/xMcJH1rJiO — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 22, 2016