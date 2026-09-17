Help! My players constantly disrupt the game, any advice?

@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls Lately my players constantly disrupt the game, or interrupt me while DM'ing? Any advice?
— King Wizard (@_Matafer) May 21, 2016
Ask for their attention & attract it with excitement. If those fail, don't DM for them. Nobody's got time for that. https://t.co/xMcJH1rJiO
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 22, 2016
Throw a cat at them.
If that doesn't work, stop the game and just stare at them for, like, nineteen seconds. Works! https://t.co/NQx2nJBhnM
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 24, 2016