@DeadOnToilet Rules question on the spell Heat Metal. If I’m wearing plate armor and make the saving throw, do I still have disadvantage? You have disadvantage while you're wearing the heated metal. Your best bet is to break the concentration of the spellcaster.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 17, 2014
2 thoughts on “Heat Metal If I’m wearing plate armor and make the saving throw, do I still have disadvantage?”
Regarding the bonus action on subsequent turns to reapply the 2d6 fire damage from Heat Metal, does the character who cast the spell have to remain within 60 feet for the duration of the spell?
does he take damage every turn?