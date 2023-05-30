Heat Metal on a dagger being carried by someone with sanctuary on.
Does the caster they need a wisdom save to cast the spell?
I ruled no because it doesn't target the creature itself, but could see it either way. #dnd #sageadvice @JeremyECrawford @mikemearls @matthewmercer
— DM Daddy-o Logan Bryce (@20Sided_DM) April 22, 2018
The heat metal spell targets an object, not a creature. The sanctuary spell is therefore irrelevant to it. #DnD https://t.co/yAR9syF7yA
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 23, 2018