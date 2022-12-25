Healing Spirit, used out of combat it tramples all over Prayer of Healing

@JeremyECrawford Question about Healing Spirit (XGE). Used out of combat it tramples all over Prayer of Healing, and has a huge impact on using short rests for healing (hit dice).
Is that intended/was it considered in testing? Feels extremely powerful. In combat use seems fine.
— Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) November 11, 2017
Healing spirit is exceptionally effective outside combat, and it does have the potential to exceed our expectations for it. I'll have my eye on it to see if it causes disruption in actual play, rather than in theoretical situations. If it does, we'll change it. #DnD https://t.co/lXbIsRG6K6
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2017