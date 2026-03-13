Haunted One Background explained – Curse of Strahd

For Curse of Strahd adventure You can download a new Background for your character here, The Haunted One (fixed):
Character Backgrounds usually list a starting gp, “Haunted One” does not. Roll for starting gp? @JeremyECrawford @Wizards_DnD @DnD_AdvLeague
— Heath Belden (@HeathBelden) March 3, 2016
The haunted one doesn’t have any spare change. #DnD https://t.co/kKAMLJPGdU
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 3, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Does that mean I have to adventure to earn the 33gp so I “can buy” a MH’s Pack? Thanks for answer!!!
— Heath Belden (@HeathBelden) March 3, 2016
The haunted one starts with the monster hunter’s pack. Other people have to buy it. #DnD https://t.co/MembOQqkW9
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 3, 2016
@JeremyECrawford How come the Haunted One only gets one skill proficiency?
— Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) March 3, 2016
The haunted one gets 2 skill proficiencies. The corrected background will be posted on the Wizards website. #DnD https://t.co/asQo6FS4WK
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 3, 2016
@o76923But still only one tool/language? Yep.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 5, 2016