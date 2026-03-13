Haunted One Background explained – Curse of Strahd

For Curse of Strahd adventure You can download a new Background for your character here, The Haunted One (fixed):

http://bit.ly/HauntedOneFixed

http://bit.ly/HauntedOne

Character Backgrounds usually list a starting gp, “Haunted One” does not. Roll for starting gp? @JeremyECrawford @Wizards_DnD @DnD_AdvLeague — Heath Belden (@HeathBelden) March 3, 2016

The haunted one doesn’t have any spare change. #DnD https://t.co/kKAMLJPGdU — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 3, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Does that mean I have to adventure to earn the 33gp so I “can buy” a MH’s Pack? Thanks for answer!!! — Heath Belden (@HeathBelden) March 3, 2016

The haunted one starts with the monster hunter’s pack. Other people have to buy it. #DnD https://t.co/MembOQqkW9 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 3, 2016

@JeremyECrawford How come the Haunted One only gets one skill proficiency? — Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) March 3, 2016

The haunted one gets 2 skill proficiencies. The corrected background will be posted on the Wizards website. #DnD https://t.co/asQo6FS4WK — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 3, 2016