Has Arandron been covered anywhere in Forgotten Realms book?

I don't think it's been covered in print, but has been mentioned in several Milwaukee-era GenCon Realms seminars, by me with staff designers and editors on the panel. It's well SW of Faerûn. #Realmslore

No. That map's rather fanciful. Notice it doesn't specify WHICH Scholar's view? It's more accurate than some maps, yet is still closer to "Dragonnes Be Herre" than reality.

Rule of thumb: trust no map that has Anchorôme as a continent, or Osse as a big continent.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 30, 2021