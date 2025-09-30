Halloween 🎃 Ravenloft

@ChrisPerkinsDnD With Halloween and spooky things around the corner any chance of some 5th ed love for Ravenloft?
— Impius (@Impius) October 6, 2015
Ravenloft is a terrific setting based on an awesome D&D adventure. We'd be fools not to revisit it at some point. https://t.co/QVxPJpAJY2
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 6, 2015
You can run it using 5E monster stats pretty much as written. Use the spellcaster vampire in the MM for Strahd. https://t.co/ngoPJAjCmc
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 23, 2015