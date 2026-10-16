"Halflings taste best with mayonnaise"—#DnD quote of the day when Norell (aka @ChrisPerkinsDnD) the halfling faced a ghoul alone.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 15, 2016
Killed the ghoul with a blanket. https://t.co/JkQG4Xn3dR
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 15, 2016
A flaming blanket, no less! #DnD https://t.co/6BAwLcLbaR
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 15, 2016
I'm watching @ChrisPerkinsDnD's halfling rogue killing a ghoul with a burning blanket. This is new… and awesome. #dnd
— James Wyatt (@aquelajames) May 14, 2016