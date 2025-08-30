Halfling hiding behind a creature

@McCrayHollisCan a lightfoot halfling rogue hide behind a medium creature every round to get their sneak attack damage? A party member? as long as all requirements for hiding are met
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 10, 2015
Is sneak attack not a once per turn rather than once per round thing?