Can Half-Orc Monk use Savage Attacks trait with his unarmed strikes or Flurry?

2 thoughts on "Can Half-Orc Monk use Savage Attacks trait with his unarmed strikes or Flurry?

  1. Slightly confused as this contradicts the sage advice compendium on savage attacker and unarmed strikes… “Does the Savage Attacker feat work with unarmed strikes? No. Savage Attacker relies on a weapon’s damage dice, and an unarmed strike isn’t a weapon (a point that was clarified in the Player’s Handbook errata).”

  2. It does, but consider that the errata is inconsistent – check out the updated compendium from 2020 where they talk about stunning strike for monks. https://media.wizards.com/2020/dnd/downloads/SA-Compendium.pdf

    The document is inconsistent with itself – it says an unarmed strike both is and is not a melee weapon attack, depending on if you’re looking at savage attacker, monk, or paladin (where it says it won’t work for divine smite, despite it fitting the rules laid out in PHB)

