Hail of Thorns, does it last for the initial attack?

One thought on “Hail of Thorns, does it last for the initial attack?

  1. sascha says:

    If it only acts once, why it requires concentration and lasts a minute !?
    Even more, why it requires an attack that hits and also a saving throw !?
    it is unthinkable

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.