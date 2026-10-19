Gunslinger: would it be possible to hold a shield while using one of the one handed guns?


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Screen Shot 2016-08-09 at 13.02.40

2 thoughts on “Gunslinger: would it be possible to hold a shield while using one of the one handed guns?

  1. Matthew T. says:

    If your holding a shield with your free hand, doesn’t that mean you can’t reload without dropping the shield first?

    Reply

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