@unoriginalname5Gunslinger question would it be possible to hold a shield while using one of the one handed guns? Sure!
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) May 6, 2016
You can download Gunslinger Archetype here:
http://bit.ly/Gunslinger_MatthewMercer
@unoriginalname5Gunslinger question would it be possible to hold a shield while using one of the one handed guns? Sure!
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) May 6, 2016
You can download Gunslinger Archetype here:
http://bit.ly/Gunslinger_MatthewMercer
2 thoughts on “Gunslinger: would it be possible to hold a shield while using one of the one handed guns?”
If your holding a shield with your free hand, doesn’t that mean you can’t reload without dropping the shield first?
That’s my thought – you can’t reload.