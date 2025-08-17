@DJkizziegreat weapon fighting and smite. Does it allow you to re-roll 1s and 2s on the smite damage?
believe so, yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 20, 2015
@DJkizzie do you find that too strong?
maybe? i'd probably be more annoyed at rerolls slowing things down.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 20, 2015
2 thoughts on “Great weapon fighting and Smite”
shouldn’t this
https://www.sageadvice.eu/2015/11/13/great-weapon-fighting-rerolling-smite-hex-and-hunters-mark/
be referenced to this thread as well? seems to be in conflict.
Mighty Ben
I’ve not understand your question
the original tweets are these: https://twitter.com/JeremyECrawford/status/651510346092429312
and remember Unfortunately I’m not a DnD Designer, you could ask directly via Twitter to Master Jeremy via Twitter @JeremyECrawford, Master Mike @mikemearls
or contact sageadvice@wizards.com