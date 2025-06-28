@JeremyECrawford Is a grappled creature that is shoved prone still grappled,or is a new opposed roll needed to continue the grapple?
1 of 2
— Ben Jackson (@oilpainting71) June 14, 2015
@oilpainting71When grappling a prone creature, is the grappler able to do so still standing with all the advantages that entails?
yes, grappling is a melee attack and IIRC those have advantage vs. prone targets
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 19, 2015
@oilpainting71 still grappled, unless shoved outside of grappler's reach
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 19, 2015
@oilpainting71Great thanks for the clarification. Thats a useful tactic, but it does make me wonder about the worth of the grappling pin? putting someone prone is essentially pinning them
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 19, 2015
5 thoughts on “Grappling a prone creature”
Hi Mike and everyone. I have a question.
Let’s say my character shoves a target, then grapple it.
This would be mounting the target, the basic of brawl.
I am trying to figure how this could work.
By common sense this could be quite a common situation for adventurers 🙂
After the grapple started, does the attacker needs a free hand? It could be able to keep the enemy down using his legs?
Since the attacker would be, more or less, kneeling, he would suffer some penalties to defense?
Thanks in avance.
Epic Simone
Unfortunately I’m not Master Mike and I’m not a D&D Designer, just a librarian that collects his tweets.
but my advice is to read this https://www.sageadvice.eu/2015/06/08/shove-grapple-attacks/ especially my comment at the bottom
Wise Zoltar,
Thank you for your advice.
I think it could be done, and I would rule this way.
Keeping an enemy prone without using hands (maybe hitting him) is possible – but – you are limited in your options.
Can’t pin or move him, just keep him prone and prevent from crawling away.
Uhm my last comment doesn’t convince me.
Seems there would be not a real trade off, except the need to stay close to the enemy.
Can you force a grappled prone creature upright to no longer have the prone condition against its will?