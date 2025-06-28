Grappling a prone creature

5 thoughts on “Grappling a prone creature

  1. Simone says:

    Hi Mike and everyone. I have a question.

    Let’s say my character shoves a target, then grapple it.
    This would be mounting the target, the basic of brawl.
    I am trying to figure how this could work.
    By common sense this could be quite a common situation for adventurers 🙂

    After the grapple started, does the attacker needs a free hand? It could be able to keep the enemy down using his legs?
    Since the attacker would be, more or less, kneeling, he would suffer some penalties to defense?

    Thanks in avance.

    Reply
      • Simone says:

        Wise Zoltar,
        Thank you for your advice.
        I think it could be done, and I would rule this way.
        Keeping an enemy prone without using hands (maybe hitting him) is possible – but – you are limited in your options.
        Can’t pin or move him, just keep him prone and prevent from crawling away.

        Reply
        • Simone says:

          Uhm my last comment doesn’t convince me.
          Seems there would be not a real trade off, except the need to stay close to the enemy.

          Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.