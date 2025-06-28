@JeremyECrawford Is a grappled creature that is shoved prone still grappled,or is a new opposed roll needed to continue the grapple? 1 of 2 — Ben Jackson (@oilpainting71) June 14, 2015

@oilpainting71When grappling a prone creature, is the grappler able to do so still standing with all the advantages that entails?

yes, grappling is a melee attack and IIRC those have advantage vs. prone targets — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 19, 2015

@oilpainting71 still grappled, unless shoved outside of grappler's reach — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 19, 2015