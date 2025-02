Golden Rule 45: Rolling a 1 on an ability check doesn’t mean you failed.

Rolling a 1 on an ability check doesn’t mean you failed. Add your modifier. You might still meet or exceed the DC. #DnD #rulesreminder

@BrandesStoddardTo be fair, if you could succeed on a 1, you shouldn’t have been asked to roll the die. Unless it’s a group check, I guess. Most often, I see this happen with group checks.

