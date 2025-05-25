@ChrisPerkinsDnD A wizard in the party is asking for Glass Armor. What kind of stats would you put on that? — Brillitte C.H (@BrillitteCH) May 29, 2015

If it's like glassteel, I'd treat it the same as a breastplate, half-plate, or plate armor depending on coverage. https://t.co/xQ7inPxhdB — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 29, 2015