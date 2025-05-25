@ChrisPerkinsDnD A wizard in the party is asking for Glass Armor. What kind of stats would you put on that?
— Brillitte C.H (@BrillitteCH) May 29, 2015
If it's like glassteel, I'd treat it the same as a breastplate, half-plate, or plate armor depending on coverage. https://t.co/xQ7inPxhdB
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 29, 2015
The wizard probably shouldn't be wearing armor, though. https://t.co/xQ7inPxhdB
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 29, 2015
4 thoughts on “Glass armor”
This was in my email list just below a vendor’s advertisement. The truncated Subject lines read sequentially as “Need a gift for Dad? Save on Tools and … Glass armor.”
File it under “Mildly Amusing”.
All dad need a glass armor like Mad Max bad guy Immortan Joe
@brillittech @chrisperkinsdnd For glass armour look up Laen from Rolemaster / Shadow World etc.
Thank you for your advice Noble Quentin