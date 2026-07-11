Glaives and halberds: can the bonus attack from Polearm Master be taken at 10 feet reach?

2 thoughts on “Glaives and halberds: can the bonus attack from Polearm Master be taken at 10 feet reach?

  2. Romne says:

    Why is it a terrible ruling? Ever seen someone practice with a spear or halberd IRL before? I have seen people flip the other end around and back very quickly….it puts the master in polearm master.

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