@JeremyECrawford Question about glaives and halberds: Can the bonus attack from Polearm Master be taken at 10 feet reach as well?
— NinjaKirby1322 (@ninjakirby1322) March 25, 2016
The bonus attack of Polearm Master can use the weapon's reach. The feat would tell you if it couldn't. #DnD https://t.co/xwQpmNgUBW
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 1, 2016
2 thoughts on “Glaives and halberds: can the bonus attack from Polearm Master be taken at 10 feet reach?”
This is a terrible ruling
Why is it a terrible ruling? Ever seen someone practice with a spear or halberd IRL before? I have seen people flip the other end around and back very quickly….it puts the master in polearm master.