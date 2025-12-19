Giants pick up medium size characters and hurl them!

@demonsbane1 @JeremyECrawfordDoes 5E design philosophy allows Giants to pick human sized characters painfully hurling them against walls? yes! I'd allow PC's choice of Str or Dex save (DC 10 + giant's Str mod). Fail save, throw up to 30 ft, 4d6 dmg
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 2, 2015
@demonsbane1 @JeremyECrawford All in a single round I guess? Well, that’s hugely dynamic and cool!
yeah, I'd say it's an action
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 2, 2015
@warderbrad @demonsbane1 @JeremyECrawfordThis strikes me as a grapple and if successful then the throw next round. you could slice it that way, but I like speedy resolution myself
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 3, 2015
Would this damage be classified as fall damage?