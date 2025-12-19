Giants pick up medium size characters and hurl them!

@demonsbane1 @JeremyECrawfordDoes 5E design philosophy allows Giants to pick human sized characters painfully hurling them against walls? yes! I'd allow PC's choice of Str or Dex save (DC 10 + giant's Str mod). Fail save, throw up to 30 ft, 4d6 dmg — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 2, 2015

@demonsbane1 @JeremyECrawford All in a single round I guess? Well, that’s hugely dynamic and cool!

yeah, I'd say it's an action — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 2, 2015