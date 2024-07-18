Can a warlock summon a Dao’s maul or a Storm Giant’s greatsword as their pact weapon?

@rwallace8665 Help me settle a disagreement: can a human warlock summon a Dao’s maul or a Storm Giant’s greatsword as their pact weapon? i'd say no, or at the very least the warlock couldn't effectively wield it. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 8, 2014

@rwallace8665 The feature specifically points you toward Chapter 5, indicating that the warlock chooses from the weapons normally available. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) October 7, 2014

@rwallace8665 Additionally, those are both intended for larger creatures (& are unwieldy for a normal PC) & have no stats of their own. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) October 7, 2014



