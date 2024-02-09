Four Prophets of the Apocalypse revealed!

Chris Perkins reveals the four corrupt prophets from the Princes of the Apocalypse adventure. Each prophets has a cadre of cultists and creatures to serve them in the construction of four temples of Elemental Evil.
AERISI KALINOTH, the Air Prophet. Likes: tweeting, unicorns, princess stuff. Dislikes: dwarves, dirt. #ElementalEvil pic.twitter.com/TyHCGzuvcX
MARLOS URNRAYLE, the Earth Prophet. Likes: classic rock, snakes, getting stoned. Dislikes: mirrors. #ElementalEvil pic.twitter.com/D3PBAD7B3f
VANIFER, the Fire Prophet. Likes: dancing, firefighters, burnin' down the house. Dislikes: fish. #ElementalEvil pic.twitter.com/c4Y2YI9XDe
GAR SHATTERKEEL, the Water Prophet. Likes: lobster, walks on beaches. Dislikes: roasted marshmallows. #ElementalEvil pic.twitter.com/GUUzbTZMWf
