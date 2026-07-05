Forgotten Realms The Shining South

@TheEdVerse Hi Ed, how much have you explored Estagund and Durpar, and how much of that is published? I’d like to base a campaign there c: — Tobbun (@Tobbun) April 2, 2016

@Tobbun Not much published yet. But watch where Mirt goes, over time (DM’s Guild). This November for the first foray. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 2, 2016

@Tobbun Also, not much material on the Shining Lands available. Have you explored the region in one or more of your books? Heh. Same reply as for Estagund and Durpar. I’ve only ever been able to suggest geographical Realms lore coverage, not decide. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 2, 2016

You can download The Shining South modules here:

http://www.dmsguild.com/shiningsouth