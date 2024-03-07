Forgotten Realms: The First Tale of Mirt In the Time After the Sundering


Master Ed Greenwood, the creator of the Forgotten Realms , recounts a beautiful tale of the first FR character: Mirt the Moneylender!

Download here: http://bit.ly/FRealmsMirtAllThings

A story about Waterdeep’s oldest living Lord in the days after the novel Death Mask, in Ormpur, the city of Saffron… ALL THINGS THROUGH THE BRIGHT FLAMES!

