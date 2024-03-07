Forgotten Realms: The First Tale of Mirt In the Time After the Sundering



ADVENTURERS, are you looking for Realms lore?!

Master Ed Greenwood, the creator of the Forgotten Realms , recounts a beautiful tale of the first FR character: Mirt the Moneylender!

Download here: http://bit.ly/FRealmsMirtAllThings

A story about Waterdeep’s oldest living Lord in the days after the novel Death Mask, in Ormpur, the city of Saffron… ALL THINGS THROUGH THE BRIGHT FLAMES!

The Forgotten Realms began, 50 years ago, with Mirt the Moneylender.

