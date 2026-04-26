@xphillipexIn PotA, if the Fire Cultists shoved on the lava, they could swimming back to solid ground?As a Salamander or a Fire Snake? yes, even if they ignore the fire damage lava is still a liquid
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016
@xphillipexIn PotA, if the Fire Cultists shoved on the lava, they could swimming back to solid ground?As a Salamander or a Fire Snake? yes, even if they ignore the fire damage lava is still a liquid
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016
One thought on “Fire Cultists shoved on the lava”
This is a little ridiculous. Lava is far to viscous for anyone to swim through. If someone pushed you onto lava, you would hit it about as hard as you hit stone, and then begin to sink VERY slowly. You’d have more than enough time, energy, and viscosity to simply stand up and walk or run across the lava, assuming you were immune to the heat and fire.