Fire Cultists shoved on the lava

One thought on “Fire Cultists shoved on the lava

  1. Michael Scott says:

    This is a little ridiculous. Lava is far to viscous for anyone to swim through. If someone pushed you onto lava, you would hit it about as hard as you hit stone, and then begin to sink VERY slowly. You’d have more than enough time, energy, and viscosity to simply stand up and walk or run across the lava, assuming you were immune to the heat and fire.

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