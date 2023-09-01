@JeremyECrawford Find Steeds intelligent and get their own initiative and attack? Any limit on CR on a steed for the Find Steed spell? — Ryan Hagan (@SalmonSquire) August 24, 2015

The mount summoned by the find steed spell serves the summoner. It isn't an independent creature. https://t.co/1wQTT6SEeT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 24, 2015

@JeremyECrawford DM interprets Find Steed mounts to be subject to his approval and, so far, has allowed CR 2-3 creatures. Intent of spell? — Mike Cruz (@fourtharc35) August 21, 2015

The caster of find steed picks from the list of beasts in the spell, unless your DM says otherwise. Limit set by DM. https://t.co/eFF12E55WS — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 24, 2015



