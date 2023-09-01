Find Steeds intelligent and get their own initiative and attack?


2 thoughts on “Find Steeds intelligent and get their own initiative and attack?

  1. Mike says:

    Aren’t there two options? PHB: While you’re mounted, you have two options. You
    can either control the mount or allow it to act independently.

    Reply
  2. Lucius Fox says:

    Find Steed creates a celestial/fey/fiendish spirit that has no training. It is an intelligent being that can understand any one language you choose, whether that be elvish, common, or draconic. It has an instinctive bond with the summoner. It is magic.

    It only qualifies to act independently, it can’t be controlled because it is not a domesticated animal with training, per raw.
    It is a magically summoned spirit that assumes a form you choose.

    I don’t know how what is in the book can be interpreted to mean it is not an intelligent spirit that couldn’t act independently. It seems to be the only way it can act.

    Reply

