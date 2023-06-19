Fighters get a Ability Score increase at 6th but no other class does. Also rogue’s as well?!

just discovered that Fighters get a Ability Score increase at 6th but no other class does. Is this correct or a typo? Also rogue's as well?! I'm surprised this is never mentioned in the PHB as to why they're different?
So that means they can take more Feats?
— DocMysterio (@DocMysterio71) June 5, 2018
Ability Score Improvement is a class feature. Every time you get it from your class, you have the option of taking a feat instead, assuming your group is using the feat option. #DnD https://t.co/r02hWFtV6r
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 5, 2018