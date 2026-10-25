Fighter with dex 8 (mod -1) wearing leather armor, is AC 11 or 10?

@JeremyECrawford fighter with dex 8 (mod -1) wearing leather armor (base AC 11). Is he AC 11 or 10? — Fausto Passarelli (@fau_pas) May 19, 2016

Take a look at the Armor table (PH, 145). Leather armor: AC = 11 + Dex. modifier. #DnD https://t.co/4RG3DwRqMq — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 20, 2016

@JeremyECrawford So with Dex at 8 it would be: AC = 11 + (-1) = 10? — Tobbun (@Tobbun) May 20, 2016

@Tobbun Correct. I'm curious, what made you doubt that fact? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 20, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Just felt like asking a question for 100% clarity, as your previous answer wasn't a definitive yes or no. — Tobbun (@Tobbun) May 20, 2016