@ChrisPerkinsDnD What would you suggest six level 9 noobs do when preparing to fight an Ancient Green Dragon?
Spend all their coin on cows, herd them to the dragon's lair, and hope the dragon is too full to eat them afterward. https://t.co/mnnEgBLIrQ
I call shenanigans!
We're talking about a GREEN Dragon!
It doesn't care about eating Humanoids,
Apparently, you've never encountered Old Gnawbone, the ancient green dragon of the Kryptgarden Forest. https://t.co/peWBSYZcS4
