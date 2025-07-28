@ChrisPerkinsDnD What would you suggest six level 9 noobs do when preparing to fight an Ancient Green Dragon? — Jack Fogarty (@Jack_Bro_garty) July 19, 2015

Spend all their coin on cows, herd them to the dragon's lair, and hope the dragon is too full to eat them afterward. https://t.co/mnnEgBLIrQ — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 19, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @Jack_Bro_Garty I call shenanigans! We're talking about a GREEN Dragon! It doesn't care about eating Humanoids, [….] — MadHatterHimself (@Madhatterhim) July 19, 2015