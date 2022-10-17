@JeremyECrawford Fiendish Vigor would seem to be a game-breaker. 1st Lvl Warlock with hundreds of hps.
— Greg Brown (@PaddlerPoet) May 24, 2017
1. Warlocks get invocations at 2nd level, not 1st. 2. Temporary hit points don't stack. 3. A spell doesn't stack with itself. #DnD https://t.co/HuUStnB7re
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 24, 2017
@rachitmodiSo as stated by your point #2, Dark One’s Blessing does NOT stack with Fiendish Vigor? That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 24, 2017