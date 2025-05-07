HEROES!
With tears in my eyes I announce that Master Jeremy has finally take the Crossbow Expert Feat and answer all questions about this big rule knot.
I’m so happy for you…ehm and for me.
Here the Sage Advice:
http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/sageadvice_feats
You will find:
- Crossbow Expert feat
- Lucky feat
- Magic Initiate feat
- Polearm Master feat
One thought on “Crossbow Expert Feat and Polearm Master explained!”
It is a nice article, but still a mystery why the other side of the quarterstaff with polearm master do only D4 damage as long it is still being both sides are suppose to be the same same.