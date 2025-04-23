Favored soul insights

@wotc_rodney Hi Rodney! Question about your Favored Soul: you say sorc's limited spells known is a major balancing point, but then —
— Tomer Abramovici (@BudgetCommander) April 28, 2015
@BudgetCommander
— Favored Soul gets a +66% increase in spells known (10) over other origins. Was this intended?
Yes. Here were my considerations (tweets to follow)
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015
@BudgetCommander first, the new spells come from a limited and fixed grouping, meaning it's not as potent as wide open spell selection
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015
@BudgetCommander Second, the FS's other class features don't provide much of a raw potency increase compared to other sorcerous origins
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015
@BudgetCommander For example, extra attack is nice for certain archetypes, but not a universal boon for everything the sorcerer does.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015
@BudgetCommander Third, because domain spells are gradually layered in, I didn't feel like level-to-level they had as big an impact.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015
@BudgetCommander It takes 9 levels for all of the domain spells to be added, so calling it a 66% increase is only true for 11 levels.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015
@BudgetCommanderand extra attack is more narrow but up there with the other origins when you’re a full spellcaster with numerous combat buffs.
I don't disagree for the most part. I would say that with d6 HD the sorcerer being in melee is dicey anyways.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015
@BudgetCommander I think most of that is comparable to the total package you get from other origins. But then again this is why we playtest.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015