Favored soul insights

@wotc_rodney Hi Rodney! Question about your Favored Soul: you say sorc's limited spells known is a major balancing point, but then — — Tomer Abramovici (@BudgetCommander) April 28, 2015

— Favored Soul gets a +66% increase in spells known (10) over other origins. Was this intended?

Yes. Here were my considerations (tweets to follow) — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015

@BudgetCommander first, the new spells come from a limited and fixed grouping, meaning it's not as potent as wide open spell selection — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015

@BudgetCommander Second, the FS's other class features don't provide much of a raw potency increase compared to other sorcerous origins — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015

@BudgetCommander For example, extra attack is nice for certain archetypes, but not a universal boon for everything the sorcerer does. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015

@BudgetCommander Third, because domain spells are gradually layered in, I didn't feel like level-to-level they had as big an impact. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015

@BudgetCommander It takes 9 levels for all of the domain spells to be added, so calling it a 66% increase is only true for 11 levels. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015

@BudgetCommanderand extra attack is more narrow but up there with the other origins when you’re a full spellcaster with numerous combat buffs.

I don't disagree for the most part. I would say that with d6 HD the sorcerer being in melee is dicey anyways. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) April 28, 2015