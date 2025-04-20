When dismissed can familiars take small objects with them into the pocket dimension?

@ChewBobcca @JeremyECrawfordWhen dismissed can familiars take small objects with them into the pocket dimension? I'd say yes, but randomly determine how long it can keep it there, 3d6 minutes maybe
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 25, 2015
@ChewBobcca This ruling made my DM grumble a bit, so I am certainly in your debt.
ah! Remember that your DM is the final arbiter of rules!
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 25, 2015
@ChewBobccaI will. He respects the wisdom of the Sages, and suggested I contact you. Loving D&D Next!
thanks!
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 25, 2015